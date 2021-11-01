  • ITVI.USA
ContainerNewsTruckloadTruckload Indexes

TCA, Blume Global to present webinar on port congestion

Free event Nov. 9 will feature Blume Global’s Glenn Jones and GSC Logistics’ David Arsenault

Photo of Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper Follow on Twitter Monday, November 1, 2021
1 minute read
TCA and Blume Global will present a free webinar on the current congestion at the ports and how digitization can help ease the backlog. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Truckload Carriers Association and Blume Global will host a complimentary webinar focused on the current situation in the freight and port sectors of the supply chain.

International Freight & Port Congestion: The Impact on Domestic Freight,” will take place at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 9.

Blume Global’s Glenn Jones, global vice president of product strategy and marketing, will be joined for the discussion by David Arsenault, president of GSC Logistics.

The pair will discuss the trucking impact of congestion at inland transfers and the ports and how digitization can help play a role in easing congestion.

Click image to register

Topics will include:

  • High-level international handoff to domestic issues.
  • Port congestion related to the trucking industry.
  • Drayage and distribution.
  • E-commerce and demand.
  • Government mandates.
  • Ways to maximize visibility.

The webinar is free to attend. Register here.

Brian Straight leads FreightWaves' Modern Shipper brand as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler. You can reach him at bstraight@freightwaves.com.

