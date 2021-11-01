TCA, Blume Global to present webinar on port congestion

The Truckload Carriers Association and Blume Global will host a complimentary webinar focused on the current situation in the freight and port sectors of the supply chain.

“International Freight & Port Congestion: The Impact on Domestic Freight,” will take place at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 9.

Blume Global’s Glenn Jones, global vice president of product strategy and marketing, will be joined for the discussion by David Arsenault, president of GSC Logistics.

The pair will discuss the trucking impact of congestion at inland transfers and the ports and how digitization can help play a role in easing congestion.

Click image to register

Topics will include:

High-level international handoff to domestic issues.

Port congestion related to the trucking industry.

Drayage and distribution.

E-commerce and demand.

Government mandates.

Ways to maximize visibility.

The webinar is free to attend. Register here.