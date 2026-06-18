Teamsters to fight UPS over alleged use of nonunion drivers

The Teamsters unanimously passed a resolution at its international convention in Las Vegas this week instructing leadership to challenge United Parcel Service for violating the 2023 collective bargaining agreement by outsourcing delivery work to nonunion subcontractors, marking the latest effort to constrain the employer’s freedom to cut costs and reorganize operations.

The union represent about 330,000 UPS workers, including about 100,000 delivery van and truck drivers.

The campaign to target UPS (NYSE: UPS) subsidiary Roadie is part of a broader effort to contest a series of alleged contract violations by UPS, the union said in a post on X. The union claims the 2023 contract prohibits UPS from funneling tasks that are the sole domain of union workers to companies that use gig workers.

In November, the Teamsters publicly complained on social media that UPS was improperly diverting parcel deliveries to Roadie, which relies on lower-paid gig workers for final-mile delivery. Officials said Roadie uses UPS labels, tracking and equipment, proving Roadie is taking work from Teamster drivers.