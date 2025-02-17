Tenstreet acquires driver communications provider TextLocate

Driver recruiting platform Tenstreet announced Monday it has acquired driver tracking software company TextLocate for an undisclosed sum.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based TextLocate’s platform provides real-time load visibility. Third-party logistics providers can perform two-way chats and check calls with drivers, verify proof of delivery, share images and monitor safety performance on the network.

The deal is expected to complement Tenstreet’s service offering, which also provides drivers with tools to improve navigation, minimize facility wait times and manage driving schedules. TextLocate helps mitigate driver fraud as well.

“The combined functionality will augment communications throughout the supply chain, improving relationships and adding new efficiencies – two things we constantly strive for in product development and in our own strategic growth,” said Tenstreet CEO Tim Crawford in a news release.