Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


American ShipperContainer ShippingMaritimeNews

Texas, Louisiana Gulf Coast ports post mixed results for April

Freight volumes climb in Houston and Corpus Christi, dip in New Orleans

Noi Mahoney
·
Port Houston recorded a 20% year-over-year increase in container volumes in April at 387,478 twenty-foot equivalent units. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Container flows in April rose in Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, while the Port of New Orleans reported declines in containerized and breakbulk movements.

Port Houston records 20% rise in container flows in April

Port Houston handled 387,478 twenty-foot equivalent units in April, a 20% year-over-year increase compared to the same month in 2024. 

Year to date, the port has handled 1.45 million TEUs, a 4% year-over-year increase.

“We are staying busy across our facilities, working with our partners to make sure every piece of cargo and every box moves quickly to get to its final destination,” Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston, said in a news release. “We are keenly aware of the uncertainty in the market today and are closely monitoring cargo volumes.”

Loaded containerized imports rose 21% year over year to 177,733 TEUs, and loaded exports increased 16% year over year to 138,810 TEUs.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Noi Mahoney

    Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com