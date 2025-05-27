Texas, Louisiana Gulf Coast ports post mixed results for April

Container flows in April rose in Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, while the Port of New Orleans reported declines in containerized and breakbulk movements.

Port Houston records 20% rise in container flows in April

Port Houston handled 387,478 twenty-foot equivalent units in April, a 20% year-over-year increase compared to the same month in 2024.

Year to date, the port has handled 1.45 million TEUs, a 4% year-over-year increase.

“We are staying busy across our facilities, working with our partners to make sure every piece of cargo and every box moves quickly to get to its final destination,” Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston, said in a news release. “We are keenly aware of the uncertainty in the market today and are closely monitoring cargo volumes.”

Loaded containerized imports rose 21% year over year to 177,733 TEUs, and loaded exports increased 16% year over year to 138,810 TEUs.