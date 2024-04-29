Texas resumes truck safety inspections at border entry in El Paso

Cross-border truck drivers are once again facing hourslong waits at a the Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge in El Paso, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) renewed controversial state-run safety inspections Saturday, stopping and inspecting all commercial vehicles arriving from Mexico.

“This operation may expand to other El Paso [port of entry] cargo facilities and will affect wait times and the flow of commercial vehicles making entry into the U.S.,” Fernando Thome, assistant director of field operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in El Paso, said in an email to the trade community. “The duration of these enhanced inspections by DPS is unknown.”

Cargo truck wait times at the Ysleta-Zaragoza bridge at 10 a.m. Monday were about four hours in the general commercial lanes and for vehicles permitted for the Free and Secure Trade program lanes. Normal wait times are usually about 45 minutes or less to cross the bridge.