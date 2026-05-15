The carrier vetting tech stack is the new line of defense in freight

Montgomery v. Caribe Transport is a day old and the freight industry is still processing it. Nine to zero. Unanimous. Brokers can be sued for negligent carrier selection. The FAAAA preemption shield is gone. I covered the opinion the day it came down and I have written about the insurance gap, the nuclear verdict landscape, and the history of broker liability that the industry conveniently forgot about. All of that matters.

The practical question that every broker, shipper, and 3PL should be asking right now is not a legal question. It is an operational one. How do you build a carrier selection process that meets the standard of ordinary care, and how do you prove to a jury three years from now that you followed it?

The answer is technology. Not in the abstract. Not as a concept. As a procurement decision, you need to make this month.

Before Montgomery, carrier selection was a business decision. You picked a carrier based on rate, availability, equipment, lane familiarity, and whatever level of due diligence your operation felt like performing. Some brokers checked SAFER. Some checked SMS scores. Some checked nothing at all and booked the cheapest truck. The FAAAA preemption defense meant that even if you put a load on a carrier with a conditional safety rating and a driver who had not slept in 20 hours, a plaintiff’s attorney in most jurisdictions could not touch you. The federal shield blocked the claim before it ever reached a jury.

That shield is gone. Every carrier selection decision you make from this point forward is a potential exhibit in a future lawsuit. The carrier you chose, the data that was available about that carrier at the time you chose them, the process you used to evaluate that data, and whether you followed your own criteria. All of it is discoverable. All of it is admissible. All of it will be presented to twelve people who do not know the difference between a BASIC score and a batting average but who do understand the concept of someone not doing their job.

The legal standard is ordinary care. That is not a high bar in the abstract. It is a devastating bar when you have no documentation, no process, and no technology to support the claim that you exercised it.

Every piece of data a broker needs to vet a carrier is publicly available. SAFER gives you authority status, census data, and safety ratings. SMS gives you BASIC percentile scores, crash rates, and inspection history. The Licensing and Insurance system gives you insurance filing status, the insurer’s identity, and coverage amounts. The Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse tracks driver substance abuse violations. All of it is free. All of it is accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

The problem is not access. The problem is operationalizing it.

A broker handling 50 loads a day cannot manually check six federal databases for every carrier on every load and document every finding in a timestamped record with a reviewer’s name attached. That is not a workflow. That is a fantasy. The data exists but the manual process of gathering it, interpreting it, applying consistent criteria, making a documented decision, and retaining the record at scale does not work without technology.

That is where carrier intelligence and vetting platforms come into play. And this is no longer a nice-to-have conversation. This is a procurement decision with direct litigation implications.

The carrier vetting technology space has matured significantly over the past several years and the platforms available today take meaningfully different approaches to the same fundamental problem. There is no single tool that does everything. There are several tools that do specific things well, and the right answer for any given operation depends on what you need, who you are, and how your carrier selection process is structured.

Tea Technologies provides a carrier scoring engine that generates a 0-to-100 numeric risk score built from crashes, out-of-service rates, BASIC percentiles, violation history, revocation history, authority age, and insurer quality. The platform is designed for brokers, shippers, insurers, and investigators who need a single defensible number that summarizes carrier risk and a documented audit trail showing how that number was derived. The scoring methodology is distinct from other platforms in the space and incorporates insurer intelligence as a risk factor, which matters because the quality of the insurance company backing a carrier’s policy is a material consideration that most vetting tools ignore.

SearchCarriers takes a different approach. Garrett Allen built the platform to aggregate nearly 30 FMCSA data sets into a single searchable index and present them in plain language. SearchCarriers is strong on entity discovery, mapping ownership structures, parent-subsidiary relationships, and historical connections between carriers. That capability is critical for identifying chameleon carriers that operate under new DOT numbers after enforcement action. Their Watch feature sends inspection alerts within hours, sometimes days before that data appears on government sites. Their Search Map visualizes carrier density. SearchCarriers is built with all users in mind, particularly small carriers who may be underrepresented in scoring systems that rely on large statistical samples.

Steve Bryan is the goat of FMCSA data aggregators. The pioneer of this tool. Bluewire approaches the problem from the litigation defense perspective. Steve Bryan built the platform to score severity risk for over 750,000 motor carriers using a GAP Score that evaluates nine critical severity categories. Bluewire’s reports run over 100 pages and benchmark carriers against industry peers across more than 30 KPIs. The platform is tailored for carriers, defense attorneys, and insurers who need to identify the specific vulnerabilities that plaintiff’s counsel will exploit under the reptile theory before a crash happens, not after. Bluewire does not just tell you whether a carrier is safe. It tells you what a plaintiff’s attorney will say about them in front of a jury.

Highway focuses on the carrier identity and authentication layer. Their platform verifies that the carrier on the other end of the transaction is who they claim to be, that their credentials are valid, and that their insurance is active. In an environment where double-brokering, identity theft, and carrier impersonation are epidemic, the authentication problem is a vetting problem. You cannot evaluate a carrier’s safety record if you are not actually dealing with that carrier.

Carrier411 is one of the longest-running carrier monitoring and screening platforms in the freight industry. The platform provides carrier safety profiles, authority monitoring, insurance tracking, and a watchlist system that alerts subscribers to changes in a carrier’s status. Carrier411 has built a large user base among brokers and 3PLs over many years and their monitoring tools provide ongoing surveillance of carrier safety data rather than just point-in-time vetting. In a post-Montgomery environment where ongoing monitoring of existing carrier relationships is just as important as initial vetting, a platform that alerts you when a carrier’s safety profile deteriorates between loads is a meaningful layer of due diligence.

GenLogs is doing something nobody else in this space is doing. Ryan Joyce, who came out of the CIA, built a Truck Intelligence platform that uses a nationwide network of over 1,000 roadside sensors and cameras, processing 15 million truck images per day to visually verify that carriers are actually on the road. Every other platform in this space works from digital records. FMCSA filings, insurance databases, and inspection histories. GenLogs works from the physical world. Has the carrier actually been seen operating on the highway recently? Are the trucks displaying the markings that match their registration? Is the equipment consistent across sightings, or are you seeing plate swaps, logo changes, and ghost trucks that appear in the database but never on a sensor? That is a data source that no federal filing can replicate. GenLogs closed a $60 million Series B in February 2026, bringing total funding to $81 million, and serves Fortune 500 customers, including J.B. Hunt and Werner. As they continue building out the sensor network, the platform is becoming a richer, more comprehensive data tool each month. For the carrier vetting use case specifically, GenLogs answers a question that no other platform can: is this carrier real, and are they actually running trucks? In a post-Montgomery environment, where a broker needs to demonstrate that the carrier they selected is a legitimate, operating transportation company, physical verification is a powerful layer of due diligence that digital-only tools cannot provide.

These platforms differ significantly in tenure, methodology, target audience, scope, and pricing. Some are built primarily for brokers. Some are built primarily for carriers and their defense teams. Some focus on raw data transparency, letting you make the decision. Some focus on scoring and risk quantification and give you a number. Some focus on fraud prevention and identity verification. The differences matter and they are worth evaluating based on your specific operation.

The bottom line is this: carrier vetting technology is now a must-have. Not a differentiator. Not a competitive advantage. A baseline requirement for operating in the post-Montgomery legal environment.

Technology alone does not meet the standard of ordinary care. A platform subscription is not a compliance program. What meets the standard is a written policy that defines your vetting criteria, consistent application of that policy to every carrier on every load, and documented evidence that the criteria were applied. Technology is the tool that makes all three of those things possible at scale.

Here is what a defensible carrier vetting program looks like. You have a written policy that says: these are our minimum eligibility requirements, these are our disqualifying conditions, these are the data sources we consult, this is who is responsible for the vetting, this is how we document the decision, and this is how long we retain the records. Then you use a carrier intelligence platform to execute that policy on every load. The platform generates the data. Your policy defines the criteria. Your people apply the criteria. The system timestamps the record.

When plaintiff’s counsel deposes your compliance manager three years after a crash and asks what your carrier vetting process was, you hand them the policy document and three years of timestamped vetting records showing that the policy was applied to every carrier you engaged, including the one involved in the incident. If the carrier met your criteria at the time of tender and the documentation proves it, you have a defensible position. If the carrier did not meet your criteria and you tendered the load anyway without a documented risk acceptance and justification, you have a problem. If you had no criteria, no documentation, and no technology to generate either, you have a catastrophe.

The platform you use matters less than the fact that you use one and that your use of it is consistent, documented, and tied to a written standard.

I hear the same resistance to carrier vetting technology that I hear from carriers about dashcams. The argument against the dashcam is that if you are at fault, the camera turns on you. But that argument misses the point entirely. When you are at fault, the goal is to mitigate your exposure so that you are obligated to make the victim whole, not to make the victim rich. Making someone whole when you caused their harm is accountability. That is what the legal system is designed to do. What a dashcam does is show a jury that you had safety systems in place, that you were managing your operation, and that the incident was an exception to your standard practice, not a predictable consequence of your indifference. That is the difference between compensatory damages and a nuclear verdict. The distance between those two outcomes is not the severity of the crash. It is the severity of the jury’s belief that you did not care.

Carrier vetting technology works the same way. When a carrier you selected is involved in a catastrophic crash, the question is not whether you owe the victim. You do. The question is whether the jury believes you exercised reasonable care in selecting that carrier. A documented vetting record showing that you checked the carrier’s authority, reviewed their safety data, evaluated their insurance, applied consistent criteria, and made a defensible decision at the time of tender is the evidence that constrains the outcome. It does not eliminate liability. It constrains it to the obligation of making someone whole rather than the punishment of making someone rich.

The issue with technology is never that it tells on you. The issue is that when you implement it, you fail to manage what it provides. If you subscribe to a carrier intelligence platform and it flags a carrier as high risk and you tender the load anyway with no documentation and no justification, the platform’s own data becomes the plaintiff’s best exhibit. You had the information. You had the tools. You chose not to act. That is worse than not having the technology at all.

The technology works when you follow the policy it supports. When the data says stop, you stop. When the data says proceed with caution, you document the caution. When the data says this carrier meets your criteria, you retain the record that proves it. That is ordinary care. That is what Montgomery requires. And that is what these platforms are built to help you do.

If you do not have a carrier vetting policy or a technology platform to support it, the time to fix that is now. Not next quarter. Not at your next compliance review. Now. The first wave of post-Montgomery negligent-hiring suits will be filed within the next few weeks. If you are named in one and you have no documented vetting process, you are defending a $36 million claim with nothing but your word that you generally try to pick good carriers.

Tea Technologies provides a free carrier vetting policy template and broker due diligence guide at carrierverifi.com that covers the six-step post-Montgomery framework, sample policy language, documentation requirements, and red-flag criteria. It is not legal advice and it does not replace counsel. It is a starting point.

If you need legal guidance in building your program, there are transportation attorneys who specialize in this. Firms like Childress Law, their sister entity, Trucksafe Consulting, and others in the trucking defense bar have been advising carriers on safety culture and litigation defense for decades. Post-Montgomery, that expertise is equally critical for brokers.

If you need operational guidance, there are compliance consultants like TruckSafe Consulting that work with carriers and brokers to build documented, defensible programs from scratch. The resources exist. The expertise exists. The platforms exist.

Montgomery told the industry that ordinary care is the standard. Technology is how you meet it. Policy is how you define it. Documentation is how you prove it. The carriers and brokers who had these systems in place before May 14 are in a defensible position today. The ones who did not have a window to build them before the first subpoena arrives.

That window is closing.