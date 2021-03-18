The Daily Dash: ‘All-in’ pay package, driverless trucks’ impact

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight a new approach to driver compensation, the worst cloverleaf interchanges and more.

The High Five

1. In addition to pay increases, carriers are becoming more creative in the ways they compensate drivers as the industry deals with labor headwinds. Dry van truckload carrier Cargo Transporters unveiled its “all-in” pay package for new and current drivers. Todd Maiden with the story: Cargo Transporters announces flexible pay option

2. A U.S. Department of Transportation-sponsored study on automated driving systems concludes that truck drivers should not fear significant job losses due to automation unless driverless technology is adopted on a fast timeline. John Gallagher from Washington: DOT study predicts no mass layoffs from driverless trucks

3. FreightWaves wanted to know which cloverleaf highways truckers hate the most. Based on a survey of Covenant Transport and Landair drivers, these are four of the interchanges they called out most often. Apparently, the luck of the Irish doesn’t help much on these roads. Nick Austin with the list: Happy St. Paddy’s Day? Worst cloverleaf interchanges in US

4. There is an overlooked segment of the U.S. industrial property market potentially more lucrative and larger in aggregate square footage than the heavily publicized warehouse and distribution center asset class that has capitalized on the surge in e-commerce activity. Mark Solomon with more: ISFs could be the next industrial real estate gold rush

5. A Michigan trucking company that hauls crude oil filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late last week, citing dropping freight revenue, which is down 54% in the first two months of 2021 compared with the same time frame a year ago. Clarissa Hawes has the details: Great Lakes Petroleum Transportation files Chapter 11

Five more to check out

Private equity firm Fourshore acquires Genesis Capital

ATRI puts $20B price tag on vehicle-miles-traveled tax

Severe storm outbreak developing in South

House overwhelmingly approves extension of PPP

FreightWaves Haul of Fame: Tipping the hat to the Irish