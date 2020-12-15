The Daily Dash: Boyle’s expertise aids vaccine delivery; Another fleet boosts driver pay

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, Pfizer has started shipping its COVID vaccine and UPS and FedEx are heavily involved, but another trucking company played a central role in the first doses reaching their destinations. Plus, Frozen Food Express is the latest carrier to boost driver pay, and Forward Air continues its less-than-truckload terminal expansion.
A helping hand
Boyle Transportation knows a thing or two about transporting vaccines, so it was no surprise that the company’s trucks were involved in the first delivery of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
Alan Adler talks to the company’s co-president about the special cargo: Boyle Transportation helps UPS air network move COVID vaccine
More driver pay increases
Temperature-controlled less-than-truckload carrier Frozen Food Express announced Monday that linehaul driver pay will increase significantly beginning in early January.
Todd Maiden has the amount drivers will see in 2021: Frozen Food Express latest to announce driver pay hike
California, here we come!
Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) announced Monday further expansion of its non-airport LTL network as it continues to experience growth.
Maiden has details on the company’s plans: Forward Air expands LTL into California’s Inland Empire
No holiday for cargo thieves
Even as a pandemic and a surge in last-mile shipping raged in 2020, cargo theft did not let up. In fact, 2020 has seen an increase in reported thefts.
Brian Straight digs into the 2020 trends: Cargo theft on the rise
