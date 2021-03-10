The Daily Dash: Canada’s ELD mandate; states and bridges

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight Canada’s fast-approaching ELD mandate; next step for Workhorse; states with the most structurally deficient bridges; and more.

Oh, and if you’ll allow us to toot our horn just a little … Forbes names FreightWaves among America’s Best Startup Employers for 2021.

The High Five

1. Canada took a slower road than the United States in implementing its electronic logging device (ELD) mandate for commercial vehicles. In doing so, it added teeth: a requirement that ELDs undergo certification by a third party accredited by the government. Nate Tabak has the full story: Canada’s fast-approaching ELD mandate won’t be enforced — at first

2. Seventeen House Democrats introduced a bill this week that would give the U.S. Postal Service an additional $6 billion to assure next-generation mail trucks run on electricity. If the bill passes, it could revive a failed bid by electric delivery van maker Workhorse Group to win the initial contract for Next Generation Delivery Vehicles. Alan Adler with the details: More Postal Service money could revive Workhorse mail truck bid

3. The 600,000 bridges in the U.S., and the roads they connect, are crucial to the nation’s transportation network. However, more than 46,000 bridges are structurally deficient, according to the Federal Highway Administration, and some may be dangerous for truckers. These are the five states with the highest percentages of structurally deficient bridges in 2019. Nick Austin with the list: 5 states with most structurally deficient bridges

4. Less-than-truckload provider Yellow Corp. announced Monday tonnage fell 5.5% year-over-year in February following a 2.5% increase in January. Revenue per hundredweight, or yield, was up 6.3% in February, significantly higher than the 1.8% increase in January. Todd Maiden has the numbers: Yellow logs February tonnage decline; LTL recovery appears intact

5. Navistar International Corp. reported a Q1 fiscal loss in its final earnings release after 35 years as the public holding company for International trucks and IC buses. The closing of its merger with Volkswagen AG’s TRATON Group is expected by the middle of the year. Alan Adler with more: Navistar reports net loss in final quarter as independent company

Five more to check out

New head of CVTA focusing on entry-level driver training rule

Mullen Group plans to acquire APPS Transport Group

Mack finds medium-duty absence makes truck market grow fonder

FreightWaves Haul of Fame: Associated Transport

Transmission: Auto suppliers will head south for better weather