The Daily Dash: Capacity infusion could drive down spot rates

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, spot rates have continued to remain high, but could an influx of capacity reverse the trend? Plus, ArcBest President Tim Thorne is retiring, and federal regulators consider nixing a vision exemption for CDL holders.
Is rate relief on the horizon?
One of the biggest questions of 2021 for trucking is whether a wave of capacity will enter the market that stabilizes the current elevated spot rate environment.
Zach Strickland looks at the data for clues: When will the next wave of trucking capacity hit the market?
ArcBest leadership change
Logistics provider ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCB) announced Monday that Tim Thorne, president of its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight, will retire at the end of June.
Todd Maiden has details on who will take over: ArcBest says LTL head Tim Thorne will retire in June
Eliminating the vision exemption
Federal officials are considering a proposal that would allow truck drivers with vision loss in one eye to qualify for a commercial driver’s license without a separate examination.
John Gallagher has the details: FMCSA proposes eliminating vision exemptions for drivers
Border freight revving up
With factories across Mexico getting back to full capacity in 2021, the cross-border freight market is already impacting truckload capacity, supply chains and trade strategy.
Noi Mahoney talks to experts on what to expect: Auto parts, electronics will lead cross-border freight in 2021
Did you miss this?
The stage is set for a historically strong Q1 for freight and consumers flush with recent stimulus as well as the hopes for more to come.
Andrew Cox looks at the data: Freight bull market rages on in the new year
