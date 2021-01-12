The Daily Dash: Capacity infusion could drive down spot rates

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, spot rates have continued to remain high, but could an influx of capacity reverse the trend? Plus, ArcBest President Tim Thorne is retiring, and federal regulators consider nixing a vision exemption for CDL holders.

Is rate relief on the horizon?

One of the biggest questions of 2021 for trucking is whether a wave of capacity will enter the market that stabilizes the current elevated spot rate environment.

Zach Strickland looks at the data for clues: When will the next wave of trucking capacity hit the market?

ArcBest leadership change

Logistics provider ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCB) announced Monday that Tim Thorne, president of its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight, will retire at the end of June.

Todd Maiden has details on who will take over: ArcBest says LTL head Tim Thorne will retire in June

Eliminating the vision exemption

Federal officials are considering a proposal that would allow truck drivers with vision loss in one eye to qualify for a commercial driver’s license without a separate examination.

John Gallagher has the details: FMCSA proposes eliminating vision exemptions for drivers

Border freight revving up

With factories across Mexico getting back to full capacity in 2021, the cross-border freight market is already impacting truckload capacity, supply chains and trade strategy.

Noi Mahoney talks to experts on what to expect: Auto parts, electronics will lead cross-border freight in 2021

Stories we think you’ll like:

Supply chain expert joins FreightWaves as adviser

5 tips to streamline the driver hiring process

GoFor, Royale EV partner on fleet electrification

Kodiak Robotics hits milestone in driverless trucking

Tender rejections off to strong start in 2021

Navistar recalls trucks because engine revving can overwhelm parking brake

Transportation Insight acquires Spend Management Experts

Hyliion hauls in $142 million from sale of stock warrants

Did you miss this?

The stage is set for a historically strong Q1 for freight and consumers flush with recent stimulus as well as the hopes for more to come.

Andrew Cox looks at the data: Freight bull market rages on in the new year

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

The FreightWaves Top 10: Bankruptcies, capacity concerns, protests and Trevor Milton’s departure

Maximizing trailer utilization: Why is it so hard?

Looking back at the Year of the Truck Driver