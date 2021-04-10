The Daily Dash: FBI asks for help, 3-person CEO

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight an investigation into truckers accused of kidnapping-for-ransom, a unique management team atop Covenant Logistics and more.

The High Five

1. Two long-haul truck drivers accused of kidnapping women and attempting to force them into prostitution or demanding ransom for their return may have additional victims the FBI is seeking to identify. Clarissa Hawes with the report: 2 long-haul truckers charged in kidnapping-for-ransom scheme

2. David Parker, who along with his wife is the largest shareholder in Covenant Logistics, is remaining as CEO of the company but as one part of a newly created three-person “Office of the CEO” that will also include Joey Hogan as president and Paul Bunn as senior executive vice president and COO. John Kingston has the story: Three-person ‘office of the CEO’ to run Covenant

3. Blue Yonder, a leader in supply chain software, announced Friday it has confidentially submitted a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The IPO price and number of shares have not yet been determined. Grace Sharkey with the details: Blue Yonder submits proposal for IPO

4. A new report from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville has thrown up a caution flag for supply chain management executives thinking about taking the plunge into blockchain. Mark Solomon with more: Don’t ride the blockchain train unless you know the track

5. Mexico is again the top trading partner of the United States, with two-way trade totaling $48.47 billion in February, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Noi Mahoney’s report: Mexico regains status as No. 1 US trade partner

Five more to check out

Skeptical judge acquits trucker caught with heroin at Canadian border

ORBCOMM didn’t catch everyone by surprise

Southern severe weather threat for weekend truckers

What is the carbon footprint of a truck?

Catch your breath: This lull won’t last long