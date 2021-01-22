Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
NewsTrucking

The Daily Dash: LTLs on the rise; strong freight fundamentals remain in place for 2021

A new SPAC is on the hunt for a transportation company in the heartland

Brian Straight Friday, January 22, 2021
0 2 minutes read
UBS has initiated coverage on several less-than-truckload carriers, and it is seeing favorable conditions moving forward for the sector. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, UBS has initiated coverage on several less-than-truckload carriers, and it is seeing favorable conditions moving forward for the sector. Plus, U.S. Xpress executives see the fundamentals for a strong freight market staying in place well into 2021, and a new SPAC is targeting transportation and logistics companies in America’s heartland.

LTL’s sunny forecast

The less-than-truckload carriers got another bull in their camp on Tuesday when UBS (NYSE: UBS) freight transportation analyst Tom Wadewitz initiated coverage on the sector with a favorable outlook.

Todd Maiden offers details: Interest in LTL industry gains momentum

More of the same?

U.S. Xpress’ (NYSE: USX) 2021 economic outlook, released Wednesday, sees many of the same fundamentals that were in place during the second half of 2020 sticking around through at least the third quarter.

Todd Maiden has more on the outlook: U.S. Xpress sees current fundamentals lasting well into 2021

Location, location, location

A new special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is on the hunt for a transportation and logistics company, and it has a specific area in mind: the nation’s heartland.

John Kingston highlights the SPAC: New SPAC looks to invest in transportation, logistics providers in ‘heartland’

Commodity costs are suddenly on the rise

The retail price of diesel has risen 11 weeks in a row, but it’s not the only commodity on the rise. Broad-based commodity price increases are occurring across the globe.

John Kingston explains what this means for trucking: Great commodity price surge not just about oil — and may be impacting trucking

Congestion and gate restrictions from rail partners hampered J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (NASDAQ: JBHT) Q4 intermodal growth. The company said it would review long-term margin expectations throughout all of the company’s divisions in 2021.

Todd Maiden has more insights from the call: J.B. Hunt warns intermodal margin target may be reduced

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

Brian Straight

Brian Straight

Brian Straight covers general transportation news and leads the editorial team as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler.

