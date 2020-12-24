The Daily Dash: Republic cancels Nikola truck order; Forward Air recovering

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, embattled hydrogen-electric truck maker Nikola Corp. took a big hit on Wednesday when Republic Services canceled an order for 2,500 refuse trucks. Plus, Forward Air is on the road to recovery following a ransomware attack and Roehl is the latest carrier to announce a driver pay increase.
Republic says goodbye
Republic Services (NYSE: RSG), which had ordered 2,500 battery-electric refuse trucks from Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA), has canceled that order.
Alan Adler has more on what that means for the future of Nikola: Republic Services cancels refuse truck order from Nikola
Moving forward
Forward Air appears to be on the road to technological recovery after a ransomware attack that lasted at least a week.
John Kingston, Eric Kulisch and Nate Tabak have more: Forward Air’s systems coming back online
Roehl boosting driver pay
Roehl Transport is the latest carrier announcing an increase in driver pay. The performance-based plan will increase pay for qualifying drivers beginning Feb. 1.
Todd Maiden has details on how much and who qualifies: Roehl Transport latest to raise driver pay
No help for trucking
The freight markets have been so good this year that trucking companies may not be eligible for a second round of funding under round 2 of the Paycheck Protection Program.
John Kingston explains why: Trucking companies may be faring too well for obtaining more PPP funds
Did you miss this?
FedEx and UPS are delivering COVID-19 vaccines to many more locations this week as the logistics campaign behind the nationwide immunization program continues to scale up and settle into a predictable rhythm.
Eric Kulisch covers the supply chain success to date: COVID vaccine delivery drivers may be busy Christmas Day
