Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    14,292.430
    -318.660
    -2.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    28.190
    0.260
    0.9%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,256.240
    -316.710
    -2.2%
  • TLT.USA
    3.160
    0.170
    5.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    0.060
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.160
    12.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.760
    0.120
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.810
    0.030
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.880
    -0.150
    -5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,292.430
    -318.660
    -2.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    28.190
    0.260
    0.9%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,256.240
    -316.710
    -2.2%
  • TLT.USA
    3.160
    0.170
    5.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    0.060
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.160
    12.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.760
    0.120
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.810
    0.030
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.880
    -0.150
    -5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
NewsTrucking

The Daily Dash: Republic cancels Nikola truck order; Forward Air recovering

Roehl boosts driver pay and trucking may be out of luck in the next round of the Paycheck Protection Program

Brian Straight Brian Straight Follow on Twitter Thursday, December 24, 2020
0 67 1 minute read
Republic Services, which had ordered 2,500 battery-electric refuse trucks from Nikola Corp., has canceled that order. (Photo: Nikola Corp.)

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, embattled hydrogen-electric truck maker Nikola Corp. took a big hit on Wednesday when Republic Services canceled an order for 2,500 refuse trucks. Plus, Forward Air is on the road to recovery following a ransomware attack and Roehl is the latest carrier to announce a driver pay increase.

Republic says goodbye

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG), which had ordered 2,500 battery-electric refuse trucks from Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA), has canceled that order.

Alan Adler has more on what that means for the future of Nikola: Republic Services cancels refuse truck order from Nikola

Moving forward

Forward Air appears to be on the road to technological recovery after a ransomware attack that lasted at least a week.

John Kingston, Eric Kulisch and Nate Tabak have more: Forward Air’s systems coming back online

Roehl boosting driver pay

Roehl Transport is the latest carrier announcing an increase in driver pay. The performance-based plan will increase pay for qualifying drivers beginning Feb. 1.

Todd Maiden has details on how much and who qualifies: Roehl Transport latest to raise driver pay

No help for trucking

The freight markets have been so good this year that trucking companies may not be eligible for a second round of funding under round 2 of the Paycheck Protection Program.

John Kingston explains why: Trucking companies may be faring too well for obtaining more PPP funds

Stories we think you’ll like:

FreightWaves announces Global Supply Chain Week virtual conference

Commentary: Adding COVID-19 vaccines to the holiday rush

8 questions with Brett Pope, Volvo Trucks electric vehicles director

Is Daimler Trucks going to go it alone?

Ex-trucking employee sentenced in wire fraud case

FedEx, UPS take different roads on new parcel surcharges

Did you miss this?

FedEx and UPS are delivering COVID-19 vaccines to many more locations this week as the logistics campaign behind the nationwide immunization program continues to scale up and settle into a predictable rhythm.

Eric Kulisch covers the supply chain success to date: COVID vaccine delivery drivers may be busy Christmas Day

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Here’s where electric trucks make sense

Hino, Toyota bringing Class 8 fuel-cell truck to North America next year

Will truck drivers use the new HOS split-sleeper provision?

Tags
Brian Straight

Brian Straight

Brian Straight covers general transportation news and leads the editorial team as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc
Close