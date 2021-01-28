The Daily Dash: TFI, the Teamsters and their new relationship

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, TFI International CEO Alain Bedard praised the Teamsters long before the company announced the acquisition of the unionized UPS Freight. Plus, Marten and Knight-Swift both posted strong earnings results in Q4, and the Biden administration has revoked a Department of Labor opinion letter on employee classification.

Laying the groundwork

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) CEO Alain Bedard may have been greasing the wheels for the acquisition of UPS’ (NYSE:UPS) freight business, praising the Teamsters long before the acquisition was announced.

Nate Tabak has more on Bedard’s comments: Did TFI CEO extend olive branch to Teamsters before UPS deal?

Expected improvement

The nation’s largest truckload carrier, Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX), reported Wednesday fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 94 cents, ahead of the consensus estimate of 91 cents and well ahead of the year-ago result of 55 cents.

Todd Maiden details the earnings results: Knight-Swift Q4 first look: Big improvement as expected

End-of-year high

Truckload carrier Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) had a blowout fourth quarter, establishing numerous records in its financial performance.

John Kingston looks at the results: Record-breaking performance for the quarter at Marten

Trump administration’s opinion revoked

An opinion letter issued in the final days of the Trump administration that sought to clarify some specific issues on classifying independent truck drivers has been withdrawn by the Biden administration.

John Kingston has details on the development: DOL withdraws Trump administration letter on driver classification issues

Stories we think you’ll like:

Walmart to build $800M distribution center near Dallas

Oracle dives into IoT, machine-learning software

Upbeat PACCAR raises truck production estimate

UPS: Feds must help fund electric last-mile delivery

Owner-operators, small trucking companies key to success of clean truck programs

Need for logistics space remains high, says Prologis

Navistar, GM and J.B. Hunt collaborate on fuel cell trucks

Covenant: Co-president shifting to consultant, targets $40M in buybacks

Bringg’s collaboration with Uber opens new doors for e-commerce

Shuttered Arkansas carrier files Chapter 7 bankruptcy

Did you miss this?

Former Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) CFO Andy Clark sat down with FreightWaves to discuss his role as one of several activist investors seeking changes at the company.

Read what Clark told FreightWaves’ Todd Maiden: Former CFO sees ‘better path’ for Forward Air

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

The FreightWaves Top 10: Bankruptcies, capacity concerns, protests and Trevor Milton’s departure

Maximizing trailer utilization: Why is it so hard?

Looking back at the Year of the Truck Driver