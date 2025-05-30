Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Transfix CEO: In margin-crunched market, brokers must rethink tech strategy

As brokers shift from code to cost control, smarter platforms take the lead

Grace Sharkey
Transfix’s CEO discusses technology trends with FreightWaves. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

In today’s turbulent freight environment, where uncertainty lingers over everything from tariffs to tender volumes, freight brokers are facing increasing pressure to make smarter, faster decisions, often with less margin for error. At the heart of that challenge lies the critical but often inefficient process of RFP management.

In a recent conversation with FreightWaves, Transfix CEO and co-founder Jonathan Salama shed light on how the company’s newly enhanced RFP workflow tool aims to transform this complex process into a strategic advantage.

Salama acknowledged the anxiety gripping the freight market, driven not only by volatile demand and geopolitical shifts, but also by the ambiguity of how to prepare.

“There is a real worry out there of what’s going to happen,” he explained. “It’s much deeper than, ‘Will the market respond positively or negatively?’ The worry is more, ‘Will I make the right decision now for either outcome?”

In such a scenario, he emphasized, technology becomes not just useful, but essential to react faster than people can respond.

    Grace Sharkey

    Grace Sharkey is a professional in the logistics and transportation industry with experience in journalism, digital content creation and decision-making roles in the third-party logistics space. Prior to joining FreightWaves, Grace led a startup brokerage to more than $80 million in revenue, holding roles of increasing responsibility, including director of sales, vice president of business development and chief strategy officer. She is currently a staff writer, podcast producer and SiriusXM radio host for FreightWaves, a leading provider of news, data and analytics for the logistics industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Michigan State University. You can contact her at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.