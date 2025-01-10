Transportation companies mobilize to support LA Fire relief efforts

Wildfires in Los Angeles have left devastation in their paths, displacing thousands of residents, destroying homes and putting immense pressure on first responders. The transportation sector is now stepping up to provide critical aid.
Warp, a logistics company specializing in middle-mile transportation, told FreightWaves in an email it is leveraging its capacity to support relief efforts.
The company has partnered with the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and local neighborhood organizations to ensure essential resources are delivered directly to first responders and displaced residents.
Warp is currently asking shippers and companies to contribute much-needed items, including tampons, pads, baby food, water, phone chargers, pet food and insulin.
The company is offering free transportation and warehousing services for these donations, allowing donors to either drop off items at its downtown Los Angeles facility or arrange for WARP to pick them up.
Donations can be sent to 1219 Wholesale St., Los Angeles, CA 90021, or coordinated via phone (323-974-5003) or email (daniel@wearewarp.com).
Talon Logistics has also asked the industry to support its relief efforts in a recent LinkedIn post.
“We are organizing a donation drive to fill a container with essential supplies, which will be delivered to a nonprofit organization directly assisting those in need. These supplies will go to residents in shelters, first responders on the front lines, and law enforcement officers who are working day and night to keep the community safe,” said Gio Marz, senior director of operations, in the post.
Items being collected for the container include nonperishable food, personal hygiene products, first aid supplies, blankets, clothing, flashlights and emergency essentials.
Donations can be dropped off at Talon Logistics’ facility at 14945 La Palma Dr., Chino, CA 91710. For those unable to deliver items in person, the company is offering pickup services to maximize participation.
In addition to these corporate efforts, local Los Angeles organizations are also calling for community support. Groups like the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Downtown Women’s Center and the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund are actively seeking donations to support evacuees and rebuild affected neighborhoods.
