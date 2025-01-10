Transportation companies mobilize to support LA Fire relief efforts

Wildfires in Los Angeles have left devastation in their paths, displacing thousands of residents, destroying homes and putting immense pressure on first responders. The transportation sector is now stepping up to provide critical aid.

Warp, a logistics company specializing in middle-mile transportation, told FreightWaves in an email it is leveraging its capacity to support relief efforts.

The company has partnered with the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and local neighborhood organizations to ensure essential resources are delivered directly to first responders and displaced residents.

Warp is currently asking shippers and companies to contribute much-needed items, including tampons, pads, baby food, water, phone chargers, pet food and insulin.



