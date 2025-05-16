Trucking gives DOT an earful on unshackling freight market

WASHINGTON — When the U.S. Department of Transportation solicited comments in April on what it could do to remove burdensome and costly regulations, the trucking sector didn’t hold back.

Of the close to 900 recommendations for deregulatory actions filed with DOT – part of the department’s implementation of executive orders issued by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting through the federal bureaucracy and controlling costs for industry – roughly 30% were related to regulations affecting truck drivers and motor carriers.

Many called for removing or modifying the electronic logging device mandate, with critics arguing that ELDs are expensive and inflexible, and can lead to unsafe driving practices as truckers race against the clock. Some suggested that ELDs be optional or only required for drivers with poor safety records.

Critics of the mandate are at odds with the American Trucking Associations, however, which contends that the devices have made the roads safer and are a more effective way of keeping track of a driver’s work hours.



