Trucking gives DOT an earful on unshackling freight market

WASHINGTON — When the U.S. Department of Transportation solicited comments in April on what it could do to remove burdensome and costly regulations, the trucking sector didn’t hold back.
Of the close to 900 recommendations for deregulatory actions filed with DOT – part of the department’s implementation of executive orders issued by President Donald Trump aimed at cutting through the federal bureaucracy and controlling costs for industry – roughly 30% were related to regulations affecting truck drivers and motor carriers.
Many called for removing or modifying the electronic logging device mandate, with critics arguing that ELDs are expensive and inflexible, and can lead to unsafe driving practices as truckers race against the clock. Some suggested that ELDs be optional or only required for drivers with poor safety records.
Critics of the mandate are at odds with the American Trucking Associations, however, which contends that the devices have made the roads safer and are a more effective way of keeping track of a driver’s work hours.
Several respondents, including the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, requested changes to truck driver hours-of-service rules, including:
- Reducing the mandatory 10-hour reset to eight hours.
- Eliminating or modifying the 70-hour rule.
- Allowing more flexibility in sleeper berth splits.
- Reconsidering the 30-minute break requirement.
Multiple commenters stated they were frustrated with emissions regulations and diesel exhaust fluid systems, citing increased costs, reduced reliability and questionable environmental benefits.
Other areas garnering multiple comments from the trucking industry:
Transparency in broker transactions: Calls for greater transparency in broker-carrier relationships, with some suggesting regulations to cap broker fees or mandate disclosure of amounts charged to shippers.
ATA and the Transportation Intermediaries Association pushed back on these suggestions, warning that such changes would undermine freight market competition and expose broker and shipper trade secrets.
Insurance and safety scoring: Comments addressed issues with insurance costs and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Compliance, Safety and Accountability scoring system. Some argued that personal driving records should not affect commercial insurance rates, while others called for reforms to how accidents are recorded and impact safety scores.
Size and weight restrictions: Some commenters, particularly those in specialized segments like hotshot trucking, requested revisions to length restrictions that they feel are outdated or unnecessarily limiting.
The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association wants truck-width restrictions loosened to allow more room for cameras and other driverless technology installed on the sides of the truck.
Language requirements: Roughly a third of the comments filed by the trucking sector called for tighter – not looser – enforcement of English language proficiency requirements for CDL holders, citing safety concerns.
Trump has already answered that concern, issuing an executive order last month to place out of service drivers who are not able to adequately speak or read in English.
Tolling and taxation: There were complaints about perceived double taxation through both fuel taxes and tolls, particularly in the Northeast.
Other issues raised included concerns about privacy related to ELDs and tracking apps, calls for reforms to CDL and MC number issuance processes, and requests for more support in financing options for aspiring owner-operators.
