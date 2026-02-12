Trump EPA ends basis for heavy-duty truck emissions rules

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has formally rescinded an Obama-era policy that effectively kills emissions standards that have loomed over the heavy-duty trucking industry since 2011.

By finalizing the repeal the 2009 “endangerment finding” – which classified greenhouse gases as pollution that endanger public health – the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency removed its authority to enforce GHG-related emissions regulations, including the aggressive Phase 3 greenhouse gas standards finalized in 2024 under the Biden administration that has been characterized as an electric vehicle mandate for truckers.

“Today the single largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States – over $1.3 trillion dollars – is signed, sealed, and delivered,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin at a White House signing ceremony on Thursday, alongside President Trump.

“The 2009 Obama-era endangerment finding and all greenhouse gas emissions standards on light, medium, and heavy duty vehicles that followed is eliminated.”