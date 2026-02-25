Trump honors young truck crash victim in SOTU

WASHINGTON — President Trump elevated lax enforcement of non-domiciled truckers to a new level by highlighting in his State of the Union address the story of Dalilah Coleman, a 5-year-old girl whose life was altered by a crash involving an illegal alien truck driver.

The crash occurred in June 2024 in California when an illegal alien from India, Partap Singh, drove his truck into stopped traffic in a construction zone, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Singh was driving at an unsafe speed and failed to stop, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Dalilah Coleman with her father at SOTU on Tuesday. (Photo: PBS)

Despite his illegal status, Singh had been issued a CDL by California’s Department of Motor Vehicles. He was arrested in August 2025 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and was placed in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.

Coleman was airlifted to a hospital after suffering critical injuries, and was in a coma for three weeks.