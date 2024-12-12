Trump opposes port automation due to ‘distress, hurt, and harm’ it causes workers

President-elect Donald J. Trump has taken a stand against port automation during contract talks between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX).

In a meeting with ILA President Harold Daggett, Trump argued that automation brings “distress, hurt, and harm” to workers, outweighing any financial benefits. His comments come as the ILA, representing 45,000 East and Gulf coast dockworkers, faces a strike deadline on January 15, 2025. The union opposes automation, fearing job losses, and is pushing for a ban on automated cranes, gates and container movements.

Trump criticized foreign companies for choosing automation over hiring American workers, advocating for reinvestment of profits into U.S. jobs. This stance reflects his “America First” policy, consistent with his administration’s past efforts to prioritize American employment over automation and outsourcing.



