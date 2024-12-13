Trump’s tariffs: A boost for domestic trucking demand

Over the past few months, a number of folks in the media have compared tariffs to sales taxes. While tariffs are a form of taxation, they are fundamentally different from sales taxes.

Tariffs are imposed at the import stage based on the declared value of goods, which does not include subsequent costs like labor, marketing or retailer profit margins. Consequently, the effect of a tariff on the retail price is typically less than the tariff rate itself.

For example, a car might have a modest 5% markup, whereas luxury items can have markups up to 500%. Generally, consumer products are marked up over 100% above their import value, but only this import value, or “declared value” – not the final retail price – is subject to tariffs.

Consumers worry that retailers will simply pass on the cost of tariffs as increased wholesale costs. However, companies are more likely to seek cheaper suppliers, source from different countries or increase domestic production. After all, sourcing is not static or fixed.



