Typhoon In-Fa slows air, ocean exports from China

Storm downgraded but heavy flooding in Shanghai, other cities expected

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor
Monday, July 26, 2021
1 minute read
Weather map of typhoon making landfall in China.
Track of Typhoon In-Fa, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm. (mage: Typhoon In-Fa, July 26, 2021/FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events)

Typhoon In-Fa made landfall over the weekend in eastern China, with heavy rain, flooding and strong winds impacting freight exports in several major ports and airports.

Although In-Fa’s winds have slowed to 40 mph, up to 20 inches of rainfall threatens to put some assets at high risk with severe flooding, including Shanghai Pudong Airport and the ports of Ningbo, Shanghai, Changzhou and Nanjing, Everstream Analytics said in its daily weather forecast Monday. The company’s weather analysts expect disruptions to continue through the middle part of the week as In-Fa slowly moves northward across portions of east-central China. 

“Transportation disruptions will be moderate to significant due to damaging winds, storm surge, high seas and flooding. Infrastructure damage is possible. Supply chains should monitor the situation closely and take preparatory action for any locations within the zone,” the forecast said.

All flights in and out of Shanghai, Ningbo and Hangzhou were canceled Sunday and Monday, according to an alert issued by Chicago-based SEKO Logistics. 

At the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo, container freight terminals have been shut down, vessel movements are delayed and warehouses are not receiving or delivering goods, SEKO said.

Shanghai and Ningbo, located on the edge of the Pearl River Delta, are the largest and third-largest container ports in the world. As such they are responsible for moving huge amounts of Chinese exports that help sustain the global economy.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Photo of Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric is the Air Cargo Market Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government coverage and news analysis, and was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com

