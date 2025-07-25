Union Pacific expands domestic intermodal service

Union Pacific has announced a pair of new domestic intermodal lanes, with new service linking the Pacific Northwest with Chicago as well as between Memphis and Dallas.
On Saturday, UP (NYSE: UNP) will launch daily service from Tacoma, Wash., to its Global 4 terminal in Joliet, Ill., outside Chicago.
“This service will be complementary and in addition to the current domestic service from TacSim to Global 2. Service into the heart of the southern Chicago warehouse district offers shorter drays and more cost-effective access to a wide range of the metro and seamless drayage to reach markets beyond Chicago,” UP said in a customer advisory.
Service has already begun between UP’s terminal in Marion, Ark., across the Mississippi River from Memphis, and the railroad’s intermodal terminal in Mesquite, Texas, in the Dallas area.
“We’ve recently initiated service between Memphis, TN (Marion, AR) and Dallas, TX (Mesquite, TX) to offer a solution to convert over-the-road freight to intermodal. This service is also available seven days per week — streamlining your logistics in the South,” UP said.
