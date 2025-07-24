Union Pacific posts record financial results

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) reported record second quarter financial results this morning as surging coal volumes led the railroad’s traffic gains.

“We are delivering on our strategy and our results demonstrate our commitment to leading the industry as we set new standards for safety, service, and operational excellence,” Chief Executive Jim Vena told investors and analysts on the railroad’s Thursday morning earnings call.

The railroad’s operating income increased 5%, to $2.5 billion, as revenue grew 2%, to $6.2 billion. Earnings per share rose 15%, to $3.15. The operating ratio was 59%, a 1-point improvement from a year ago.

Overall volume increased 4%, with growth across all three of the railroad’s business segments. Intermodal was up 1%, industrial products 3%, and bulk 11%, driven by a 31% increase in coal volumes.