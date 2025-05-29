US rail traffic ekes out another gain over 2024

U.S. weekly rail traffic remained above 2024 levels for the week that ended on Saturday — but barely.

According to the Association of American Railroads, traffic for the week was 488,709 carloads and intermodal units, a 0.7% gain over the same week in 2024. It marked the 13th consecutive week in which traffic has been above year-ago figures, but the smallest gain during that period.

The overall figure includes 226,091 carloads, up 3.8%, and 262,618 containers and trailers, a decrease of 1.8% compared to the corresponding week in 2024.

Gainers and decliners were evenly split for the week. Coal shipments topped all commodity increases, up 12.1%, followed by motor vehicles and parts, 4.1%, and nonmetallic minerals, 3.5%

(Chart: AAR)

Through 21 weeks, 2025 volume is 10,280,643 carloads and intermodal units, a 4.9% gain over the same period in 2024. That includes 4,580,934 carloads, up 2.3%, and 5,699,709 intermodal units, up 4.9%.