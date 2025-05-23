Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Baun joins railcar builder Greenbrier as chief commercial officer

Industry veteran to succeed retiring CCO Schitter

The Greenbrier Cos. announced that Ted Baun has joined its North American Commercial Team as senior vice president.

Baun will become chief commercial officer in January 2026, succeeding Tim Schitter, who will retire at year-end.

Most recently, Baun served as CCO for PNW Railcars, overseeing its tank and freight railcar fleet, and directing efforts to maximize new railcar leases and renewals. Prior to that, Baun spent 23 years at FreightCar America and its predecessor, Johnstown America, including 11 years as chief commercial officer.

Baun reports to Brian Comstock, executive vice president and president, The Americas, for Greenbrier (NYSE: GBX), based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

    Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.