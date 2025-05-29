This railroad has 100 extra locomotives ready to handle a container surge

While U.S. logistics providers wait out the post-trade war lull in import shipments, BNSF Railway is setting up its network to handle an expected surge following a pause in tariffs between China and the United States.

“I guess probably the most overused words in logistics is this ‘air pocket’ that hit us the last couple of weeks,” said Jon Gabriel, group vice president, Consumer Products, for Fort Worth, Texas-based BNSF, in an interview. “Now, we do have some line of sight on shipments that are coming our way, but not yet. But if you look at the bookings coming out of Asia, certainly you’ve seen kind of that V-shaped check mark.”

It was several weeks after the tariff pause went into effect in May that the railroad started to feel the import air pocket.

“We’re probably three to four weeks removed from starting to see things charged back up on the West Coast, LA-Long Beach, the Northwest Seaport Alliance [of Seattle and Tacoma],” Gabriel said. “Post-Fourth of July, we think things will be busy. We’re excited again to demonstrate that we’re ready to move a lot of freight from the supply chain, just like we did in the first quarter.”

Jon Gabriel

The railroad has also used the import downturn to position itself for the coming recovery.