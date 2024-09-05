US rail traffic posts third straight week of strong gains

This story originally aired on Trains.com.

WASHINGTON — U.S. rail traffic continued its recent surge in the week ending Aug. 31, according to statistics from the Association of American Railroads.

The week saw volume of 516,632 carloads and intermodal units, up 8.4% from the same week in 2023. It was the third straight week of increases of 8% or more, following gains of 8% for the week ending Aug. 17 and 9.5% for the week ending Aug. 24.

The latest week’s traffic included 233,278 carloads, up 1% compared to the corresponding week a year ago, and 283,354 containers and trailers, up 15.3%.



