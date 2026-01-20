USPS proposal requiring small parcel dimensions raises compliance fears

A U.S. Postal Service proposal to collect dimensional information for packages of all sizes, not just larger ones, is raising concerns that major shippers and small online sellers could be subject to non-compliance penalties, especially for non-standard parcels that are difficult to measure.

Under current rules, bulk shippers must list dimensions on the electronic manifest for boxes that exceed one cubic foot, or 22 inches in length. The dimensions, along with the weight, are plugged into a formula to determine the shipping price. Packages with measurements that differ from what USPS equipment measures are assessed a $1.50 surcharge. The Postal Service, according to a Jan. 8 notice in the Federal Register, now wants to collect dimensional information for every type of parcel moving as a manifest shipment, effective in mid-July.

The decision applies to Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, Ground Advantage and Parcel Select products.

Smaller packages are currently charged by weight. The agency is not proposing to implement cubic volume charges on small pieces, but the data request raises questions for businesses about future intentions. And non-compliance fees could be another way to raise revenue.