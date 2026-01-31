Vantage Carrier sues R&R, RFX over unpaid freight as lawsuits mount

A Florida-based motor carrier is accusing RFX, LLC and R&R Express, Inc., subsidiaries of R&R Family of Companies, of failing to pay for more than 600 completed freight shipments, according to a federal lawsuit filed Jan. 22.
The complaint, Vantage Carrier LLC v. RFX, LLC et al., was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the venue specified in the parties’ broker-carrier agreement.
Vantage alleges it hauled freight for RFX and R&R Express throughout 2025 under a contract requiring payment within 30 days of invoice and proof of delivery, but was never paid for hundreds of shipments.
According to the filing, unpaid invoices accumulated over the course of the year and ultimately totaled more than $1.34 million, excluding interest and costs. Vantage asserts claims for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and accounts stated.
The lawsuit goes beyond nonpayment allegations, claiming that RFX and R&R Express operated as a single enterprise, sharing offices, employees, assets and email infrastructure at the same Commerce Drive address in Pittsburgh.
The Vantage Carrier LLC complaint further alleges RFX was undercapitalized and that funds were siphoned internally while carrier invoices remained unpaid.
The case marks at least the third carrier-related lawsuit filed against R&R-affiliated entities in recent weeks, following earlier actions by Jimenez Logistics and lender Huntington National Bank.
Small carriers describe unpaid invoices
An owner of a Texas-based motor carrier, who requested anonymity, told FreightWaves that his company stopped receiving payments from RFX in September 2025 despite continuing to haul loads.
“Up until then, payments had been regular,” the carrier said. “Then they just stopped. I kept calling and emailing and got nothing back.”
The carrier said five invoices totaling roughly $2,500 remain unpaid, and that the broker he had dealt with for months abruptly left RFX, telling him he was being harassed over payment issues.
While the dollar amount in that case is smaller compared with the Vantage lawsuit, the carrier said the experience highlights the vulnerability of small operators when brokers fail.
“I don’t understand how a company this big only has a $75,000 bond,” he said. “For a small carrier, even a few thousand dollars can hurt.”
Wider financial stress ripples through industry
The Vantage lawsuit comes as court filings in a separate Florida case allege R&R and affiliated borrowers accumulated as much as $65 million in unpaid trade payables while continuing to operate through late 2025. Those payables primarily include unpaid carrier and factoring company claims, according to the filing.
A freight industry professional with knowledge of R&R’s operations, speaking on background, said the scale of unsecured exposure presents major challenges for the trucking industry.
“At the end of the day, we all know the hard work, fixed costs and precarious margins on which small trucking companies and owner-operators exist,” the person said. “Sixty-five million dollars of unpaid claims is staggering. At roughly $1,800 per load, that’s more than 36,000 loads that now have to be sorted out.”
Beyond unpaid invoices and litigation, former employees say the collapse of R&R Family of Companies could carry significant workforce consequences. At its peak, R&R directly employed more than 500 W-2 workers across its brokerage, trucking and logistics entities, according to former employees.
In addition, former R&R managers and sales staff said the company also relied heavily on independent contractors and commissioned agents, estimating that as many as 500 additional workers operated as 1099 contractors across its network. Former employees said many of those workers lost income abruptly when operations shut down.
The fallout could extend further to small trucking companies and owner-operators, many of which are now carrying unpaid invoices and may face severe financial strain as they attempt to absorb the losses.
AGX shutdown highlights contagion risk
Concerns about payment exposure have also surfaced beyond R&R’s own subsidiaries.
In an interview with the Jacksonville Business Journal, Mike Williams, former president and CEO of AGX Freight Group, said AGX’s abrupt shutdown last week was triggered after Huntington National Bank restricted access to working capital, a move he said stemmed from litigation involving R&R Express, Inc.
Williams said AGX was forced to cease operations within days of losing access to its revolving credit facility, possibly underscoring how credit actions tied to R&R’s financial troubles reverberated across counterparties.
Huntington has alleged in its Florida lawsuit that R&R and affiliated borrowers continued operating while insolvent, a claim R&R has not publicly addressed.
No bankruptcy filing by R&R or its subsidiaries has been confirmed as of publication.