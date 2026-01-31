Vantage Carrier sues R&R, RFX over unpaid freight as lawsuits mount

A Florida-based motor carrier is accusing RFX, LLC and R&R Express, Inc., subsidiaries of R&R Family of Companies, of failing to pay for more than 600 completed freight shipments, according to a federal lawsuit filed Jan. 22.

The complaint, Vantage Carrier LLC v. RFX, LLC et al., was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the venue specified in the parties’ broker-carrier agreement.

Vantage alleges it hauled freight for RFX and R&R Express throughout 2025 under a contract requiring payment within 30 days of invoice and proof of delivery, but was never paid for hundreds of shipments.

According to the filing, unpaid invoices accumulated over the course of the year and ultimately totaled more than $1.34 million, excluding interest and costs. Vantage asserts claims for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and accounts stated.