Vertical Cold Storage acquires Detroit operator Arctic Logistics

Vertical Cold Storage announced the acquisition of Canton, Michigan-based Arctic Logistics on Wednesday, making it the sixth-largest cold storage company in North America.

The acquired location adds 140,000 square feet, 19 dock doors and more than 20,000 pallet positions to Vertical Cold’s network. The site is U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection-certified and provides storage temperatures ranging from negative 20 degrees to 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

The deal marks Vertical Cold’s fifth facility acquisition in the past year. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to support customers engaged in cross-border trade and adds a critical location to our growing national footprint,” said Jim Henderson, chief commercial officer of Vertical Cold, in a news release. “With evolving complexities in U.S.-Canada trade, we’re committed to being a reliable cold chain partner for producers and buyers on both sides of the border.”



