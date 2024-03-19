Vertical farm to provide fresh herbs to retailers in Texas, Oklahoma

Texas-based vertical indoor farm Eden Green Technology announced Tuesday it has launched an herb program, aiming to supply fresh greenhouse herbs to retailers in Texas and Oklahoma.

Founded in 2017, Eden Green operates two 100,000-square-foot greenhouses in Cleburne, just outside the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The company has been supplying greenhouse-grown romaine and butterhead lettuce to more than 400 stores in the region.

CEO Eddy Badrina said Eden Green Technology decided to launch the herb program because of demand from customers.

“We heard from our customers in both food service and retail through our distributor Robinson Fresh that while there is a steady demand for leafy greens, there is a larger demand for herbs because of the inconsistencies that they saw within their supply chain,” Badrina told FreightWaves.



