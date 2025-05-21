Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Waabi CEO sees success in simulation, wants AV industry to disclose safety data

Urtasun says autonomous truck developers should stop hiding behind vague safety claims

Grace Sharkey
·
Waabi CEO Raquel Urtasun presenting at Uber Freight’s Carrier Summit in Atlanta. (Photo: Uber Freight)

At Uber Freight’s recent Carrier Summit, Waabi CEO Raquel Urtasun laid out the autonomous trucking technology’s path toward deploying fully driverless trucks by the end of 2025.

Waabi is approaching this task by building for scale, safety and efficiency, she said. That marks a departure from expensive, slow-moving strategies that have dominated the autonomous vehicle space.

Urtasun knows something about conventional approaches that lead to suboptimal results. Her own journey into autonomous vehicles began in academia, driven by a passion for artificial intelligence. That passion translated into action when she began applying her AI expertise to self-driving systems. After leading Uber’s self-driving division as chief scientist, she founded Waabi in 2021 with the vision of building a new kind of autonomous driving company – one that prioritized simulation, AI-first development and real-world impact from the start.

“I worked on the traditional approach to autonomous driving for many, many years, and I experienced the pain points of needing more people, more dollars and more miles on the road to test the systems. It became obvious it was not scalable and not efficient,” Urtasun said during an interview at the April summit. “Waabi was about reinventing the way we approach autonomous technology by instead going for a simulation approach first.”

Wasabi Driver, the AV driving system, and Waabi World, the company’s simulator, were Urtasun’s answer. Rather than rely on risky and costly real-world miles, Waabi uses a closed-loop simulator that creates digital twins of real-world environments to train its driver.

