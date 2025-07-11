What value does an LSP get from p44?

Shippers don’t partner with LSPs just to move freight—they rely on them to orchestrate complex, responsive, and cost-efficient networks on their behalf. Whether managing global air freight for pharmaceutical companies, regional FTL capacity for just-in-time fulfillment, or final-mile delivery, LSPs must tailor each network to the shipper’s unique needs—and ensure it adapts in real time. For clarity in this article, LSP is an umbrella term covering 3PLs, freight brokers, freight forwarders (FFWs), 4PLs—any party that both plans and executes freight on behalf of shippers.

LSPs manage thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of unique carrier networks. To meet shipper expectations—and maintain margin—LSPs need cutting-edge, integrated technology that:

Orchestrates real-time decisions across multiple networks

Maintains data consistency across carrier, shipper, and internal systems

Scales efficiently across clients, geographies, and transport modes

That’s the value that Movement, project44’s Decision Intelligence Platform brings to LSPs.

Why Platforms Elevate, Not Eliminate

Before delving into Movement, it’s essential to understand the power of a two-sided marketplace. One side brings demand (buyers of a service), the other brings supply (providers of that service), and a platform orchestrates value between them. More activity on either side makes the network more useful for everyone, creating a compounding value effect.

Figure 1 | Generic two-sided platform: value compounds as demand and supply engage through a central hub

In a rapidly evolving market, the role of technology platforms is often misconstrued. Rather than diminishing the critical expertise of logistics professionals, the most impactful platforms amplify existing capabilities and foster deeper collaboration. Our approach epitomizes this: enabling LSPs to perform at their best is central to its mission—and key to building connected, end-to-end global supply chains. Movement acts as an accelerator, integrating LSPs more deeply into the flow of critical decision intelligence and making them even more indispensable.

The LSP’s dual identity

Enabling LSPs to perform at their best is central to our mission—and key to building connected, end-to-end global supply chains. LSPs play a unique dual role in the ecosystem, and Movement is specifically designed to support both sides seamlessly.

When LSPs leverage Movement to manage client freight (the demand side) they gain a significant competitive edge:

RTTVP – a single view of every load across all modes, complete with predictive ETAs and data-quality scores.

– a single view of every load across all modes, complete with predictive ETAs and data-quality scores. AI-assisted exception handling – alerts and recommended actions so teams reroute or re-book.

– alerts and recommended actions so teams reroute or re-book. Carrier scorecards – live on-time, dwell, and cost metrics that steer freight to the best performers.

– live on-time, dwell, and cost metrics that steer freight to the best performers. Intelligent TMS – Automated rating & tending that removes bias and optimizes carrier decision making.

– Automated rating & tending that removes bias and optimizes carrier decision making. Unified collaboration – shippers, LSP ops, and carriers collaborate in a single platform, minimizing the need for phone calls and emails.

– shippers, LSP ops, and carriers collaborate in a single platform, minimizing the need for phone calls and emails. Performance analytics – analytics across performance, procurement, emissions and more that turn transparency into a competitive edge.

– analytics across performance, procurement, emissions and more that turn transparency into a competitive edge. Subcontractor accountability: Gain access to Movement for free to easily track, compare, and audit subcontractor performance to uphold service standards and identify top-performing partners.

Gain access to Movement for free to easily track, compare, and audit subcontractor performance to uphold service standards and identify top-performing partners. AI agent workforce: Executing behind the scenes, resolving data issues, and filling in gaps where standard integration methods fall short.

Executing behind the scenes, resolving data issues, and filling in gaps where standard integration methods fall short. Scalable Infrastructure: Expand or contract your network without reinvesting in tech. Movement scales with your business, eliminating onboarding friction and IT lift.

Figure 2 | LSP on the demand side—leveraging Movement, project44’s Decision Intelligence Platform

Conversely, when LSPs utilize Movement as a carrier (the supply side), whether operating a fleet or managing subcontracted carriers, they gain powerful operational and commercial advantages—at no cost:

SLA & Compliance Reporting: Access real-time reporting to show performance against customer SLAs—critical for ensuring payment and maintaining service commitments.

Access real-time reporting to show performance against customer SLAs—critical for ensuring payment and maintaining service commitments. Built-In Trust: Shippers can access live updates and documents through shared portals and APIs. Everyone sees the same truth, which builds confidence and accelerates resolution.

Shippers can access live updates and documents through shared portals and APIs. Everyone sees the same truth, which builds confidence and accelerates resolution. Embedded Competitive Intelligence: Benchmark your network against peers on data quality, responsiveness, and delivery accuracy—turning visibility into a competitive edge.

Benchmark your network against peers on data quality, responsiveness, and delivery accuracy—turning visibility into a competitive edge. More Freight, Less Overhead: project44 handles Level 1 and Level 2 support for basic visibility inquiries, allowing your team to focus on higher-value tasks.

project44 handles Level 1 and Level 2 support for basic visibility inquiries, allowing your team to focus on higher-value tasks. Scalable Infrastructure: Expand or contract your network without reinvesting in tech. Movement scales with your business, eliminating onboarding friction and IT lift.

Figure 3 | LSP on the supply side—delivering clean signals and flawless execution.



This dual role is powerful but inherently complex. Managing this complexity manually or through fragmented systems leads to inconsistent data and service, rising operational costs, duplicated workflows, and missed context.

Movement solves this by unifying both views of the shipment into a single record. Whether you’re managing a load on behalf of a customer or overseeing execution as a carrier, the experience is consistent—ETAs, documents, updates, and statuses are all synchronized across roles. Critically, Movement’s internal and external collaboration tools support communication on both sides of the transaction, enabling faster resolution, shared context, and aligned action across LSP teams and partners.

The result: streamlined workflows, complete context, and a shared source of truth, reducing overhead while increasing speed, accuracy, and trust.

From Signals to Outcomes: Impact Across the Supply Chain

LSPs are already proving the transformative power of clean carrier data meeting Decision Intelligence:

CEVA Logistics — moves >1 million FTL loads/year through Movement, cutting “where’s-my-load?” calls 60 % and converting early alerts into lower-cost, lower-carbon commitments. CEVA Logistics, Global Head of Ocean Freight says, “Data is like gold in the shipping industry, and project44 will help us mine the value for our customers.”

— moves through Movement, cutting “where’s-my-load?” calls and converting early alerts into lower-cost, lower-carbon commitments. CEVA Logistics, Global Head of Ocean Freight says, “Data is like gold in the shipping industry, and project44 will help us mine the value for our customers.” Efret — Europe’s fast-growing road-freight specialist used automated tracking and side-switching to triple team efficiency and handle 5X more peak-season loads with zero extra head-count. “The less time our operators spend hunting for a load, the more time they gain to work on another.” — Alex Paterson, Business Development

— Europe’s fast-growing road-freight specialist used automated tracking and side-switching to triple team efficiency and handle 5X more peak-season loads with zero extra head-count. “The less time our operators spend hunting for a load, the more time they gain to work on another.” — Alex Paterson, Business Development DB Schenker unifies land, air, and ocean; ML-driven ETAs run ≈ 91% accurate, achieving >90% data compliance, and halving manual status calls. “The days when 3PLs did everything on their own systems are over—speed to market now demands we leverage the best tech available.” — Jochen Thewes, CEO

unifies land, air, and ocean; ML-driven ETAs run ≈ 91% accurate, achieving >90% data compliance, and halving manual status calls. “The days when 3PLs did everything on their own systems are over—speed to market now demands we leverage the best tech available.” — Jochen Thewes, CEO Worldwide Express — full-lifecycle LTL digitization. Project44 powers WWEX’s rating → dispatch → tracking → eBOL flow in one platform. Every pick-up now auto-generates an NMFTA-compliant eBOL, pushing real-time status to carriers and customers. Executive VP & CRO Mike Grayson says the change “improves the efficiency of our day-to-day operations so we can provide a better service to our customers.”

— full-lifecycle LTL digitization. Project44 powers WWEX’s rating → dispatch → tracking → eBOL flow in one platform. Every pick-up now auto-generates an NMFTA-compliant eBOL, pushing real-time status to carriers and customers. Executive VP & CRO Mike Grayson says the change “improves the efficiency of our day-to-day operations so we can provide a better service to our customers.” DSV designates project44 its preferred visibility provider; side-switching plus 94% EU telematics coverage slashes touches per load and scales growth without extra headcount. “With project44 we’re achieving real-time visibility across the entire DSV fleet for the benefit of our customers.” — Simon H. Galsgaard, EVP

These results aren’t outliers—they’re the consistent outcome when dual-role workflows converge in a single platform. The freight market is dynamic, and project44’s success is deeply intertwined with the buy-in and participation of LSPs. The platform strives to build products that deliver tangible value back to its partners.

We are honored and privileged to work with the best LSPs in the world. project44 could not be successful without their buy-in and participation, and in turn, we strive to build products that give back to our partners. Our pledge is to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with every forwarder and 3PL ready to turn data into decisive action. On behalf of the entire project44 leadership team, thank you for helping us build the first Decision Intelligent Platform and for keeping the world moving.