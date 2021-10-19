White Paper – Go Big or Go Home: How the Trucking Industry Is Weathering the Capacity Shortage and Adapting to a New Normal

The trucking industry has had to adapt to a new normal shaped by uneven supply and demand, congestion at ports, rising diesel costs, labor shortages and a boom in online consumer spending. As we enter peak season, these challenges may only become more straining on the transportation industry.

