White Paper – Go Big or Go Home: How the Trucking Industry Is Weathering the Capacity Shortage and Adapting to a New Normal
The trucking industry has had to adapt to a new normal shaped by uneven supply and demand, congestion at ports, rising diesel costs, labor shortages and a boom in online consumer spending. As we enter peak season, these challenges may only become more straining on the transportation industry.
Download this white paper to learn:
- The top three challenges that owner operators and carriers face.
- Insights into how technology can be used to overcome these challenges and improve the health of supply chains.
- New approaches to detention, driver recruitment and retention, and relationship-building.