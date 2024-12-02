White Paper: State of the Industry – December 2024

The December 2024 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Truckload volumes have declined in back to back months, but tender rejection rates have moved to the highest level since the middle of 2022.

Intermodal volumes continue to move higher, especially domestic intermodal, despite the calendar moving past the traditional peak season.

Ocean volumes have recovered from the Golden Week holiday, but the election results provided a boost in early November as uncertainty around tariff policies arose.

The economy continues to be pulled along by the consumers that have shown they are willing to spend money until they don’t have any left.

The industrial side of the economy remains asleep, but with two interest rate cuts at the past two FOMC meetings, 2025 is shaping up to be a better year than the past two.

