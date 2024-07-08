White Paper: State of the Industry – July 2024

The July 2024 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates as we enter into the first quarter.

In this report, you will find:

The truckload market is starting to show signs of life during the summer shipping season.

Domestic intermodal volumes are breaking out after lagging behind the international intermodal market throughout the first half of the year.

Container spot rates continue to move higher as container availability is challenged and demand remains robust

Consumers received good news on the inflation front as prices didn’t increase in May, but that wasn’t enough to drive robust growth in spending

Interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer after Federal Reserve officials released the quarterly dot plot that expects just a single rate cut in 2024.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.