Why is the Midwest the most volatile region in the U.S.?

Chart of the Week: SONAR Truckload Rejection Index – Midwest, Southwest, Southeast, Northeast, West Coast SONAR: STRI.URMW, STRI.URSW, STRI.URSE, STRI.URNE, STRI.URWT

Amid a nationwide shift in the trucking market from an oversupplied capacity environment to a much more challenging one, the Midwest has been the most disrupted region over the past six months. Tender rejection rates in the nation’s largest region by volume have averaged 4 to 5 percentage points higher than the next-highest region for several months. Meanwhile, the West Coast is experiencing the lowest rejection levels in the country — potentially part of the same underlying mechanism.

Although much of the recent truckload market volatility has been attributed to weather, which has an outsized influence on the Midwest in the winter, there was no major weather event in September when rejection rates first began to diverge.

Concentration of reefer

One contributing factor to the Midwest’s relative tightness may be the strength of the refrigerated segment in that region. Roughly 30% to 35% of all outbound refrigerated tenders originate in the Midwest.