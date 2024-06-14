15k+ Flex drivers file arbitration claims against Amazon in 3 states

A total of 15,867 Amazon Flex drivers across three states have filed arbitration with the American Arbitration Association (AAA) this week, alleging Amazon had misclassified their job roles as independent contractors rather than employees, resulting in underpaid and lost wages.

Background

Amazon Flex launched in 2015 as an option for gig workers to use their own vehicles to deliver small packages with the company. Drivers around the U.S. have sued Amazon on several occasions since then, alleging their job roles were misclassified.

In March, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court affirmed that Flex drivers were employees, not independent contractors. FreightWaves Reporter John Kingston wrote in his article that a court in Waukesha County had ruled in favor of Amazon, which argued that its Flex drivers were independent contractors under state regulations. The Court of Appeals for Wisconsin reversed that lower court ruling and held the drivers were employees under state law.

Arbitration claims filed in Calif., Mass., Ill.

Attorneys Steven Tindall with Gibbs Law Group LLP and Joseph Sellers with Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC are leading the recent arbitration. Gibbs Law Group has published a website detailing the claims against Amazon.



