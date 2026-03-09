24 states, Nintendo sue Trump over tariffs as refund fight grows

A coalition of 24 U.S. states has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking refunds of tariffs they argue were imposed unlawfully.

The lawsuit added to a growing wave of legal challenges from companies such as Nintendo and Costco, as well as importers affected by the duties.

The outcome could reshape U.S. trade policy and determine whether importers receive billions in tariff refunds, a decision that would directly affect sourcing costs for retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers.

Filed on Thursday in the U.S. Court of International Trade, the lawsuit from a coalition of 24 states challenges tariffs imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 after the Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority by imposing sweeping tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).