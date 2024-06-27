3 logistics companies ordered to pay $840K for underpaying workers

The Department of Labor has ordered three cross-border logistics companies in the San Diego area to pay $840,000 in back wages and fines to warehouse and transportation workers.

The wages were recovered from Ruffo de Alba Forwarders LP, SAI Logistics Experts Inc. and Moving Technologies of America Inc. for 32 Mexican nationals, some paid as little as $2.77 an hour, according to a news release.

“Companies along the U.S. southern border that mistakenly believe they can exploit Mexican nationals by paying illegally low wages should take note of the outcome of these investigations,” Min Park-Chung, Wage and Hour Division district director in San Diego, said in the release. “To root out employers who abuse and exploit workers for profit, the division is working closely with the Consulate General of Mexico to educate Mexican nationals about their rights as workers.”

The Labor Department said Moving Technologies of America, a subsidiary of Vadeto Group LLC, paid five workers as low as $2.77 per hour in Mexican pesos.



