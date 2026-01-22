Logistics leaders brace for Fern 5 years after ‘Great Texas Freeze’

With memories of 2021’s crippling winter storm that parked an estimated 300,000 trucks nationwide, logistics leaders are bracing as Winter Storm Fern prepares to bring snow and hazardous icy conditions to major freight hubs including Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, and Memphis.

The storm is set to test critical supply chain routes along the I-75 and I-40 corridors—arteries that carry up to 75% of all U.S. freight. The Southeast is considered especially vulnerable, as its infrastructure is less equipped to handle the icy roads that paralyzed the region during 2021’s historic “Great Texas Freeze.”



Looking back: The Great Texas Freeze

A historic winter storm that swept across the country in February 2021 serves as a recent case study for winter weather hindering the logistics industry.

Described in a FreightWaves SONAR report as the worst on record in 18 years, the February 11-20, 2021 winter storms blanketed approximately 75% of the U.S. population in snow.

The impact on freight movement was immediate and severe, with the Southwest region hit hardest. Outbound tender volumes plummeted by 19.1% week-over-week. Concurrently, tender rejections in the region soared by 36.8%, meaning roughly one out of every four electronic tenders was being rejected by carriers.

Dallas, a major logistics hub, saw its outbound domestic intermodal container volume fall by 70% as Class I railroads stopped accepting loads at many ramps.

The on-the-ground reality was just as stark. Werner Enterprises’ CEO, Derek Leathers, stated that at certain points, over 1,000 of the company’s 8,000 trucks were shut down—a paralysis of roughly 13% of its fleet.

When extrapolated, this suggested nearly 300,000 trucks could have been parked nationwide during the storm. The number of active trucks in the Dallas market shrank by 33.9% in a single week.

A report from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) on what it called “The Great Texas Freeze” showed that a disrupted polar vortex and a negative Arctic Oscillation allowed arctic air to engulf the entire state of Texas.

With every county under a Winter Storm Warning, the state experienced its longest freezing streak in recorded history.

The resulting power outages left nearly 10 million people in the dark, while impassable roads led to grocery shortages and deadly accidents, including a pile-up of over 100 vehicles on I-35 West in Fort Worth. The storm ultimately claimed over 200 lives and caused billions in damages, demonstrating how quickly infrastructure and supply chains can break down.



Prepping for Winter Storm Fern

Looking to this weekend, Winter Storm Fern is forecast to bring snow and hazardous icy conditions to major freight hubs including Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, and Memphis.

The impact could be particularly acute along the I-75 and I-40 corridors, which carry an estimated 60-75% of all U.S. freight. The Southeast is especially vulnerable, as its infrastructure is less equipped to handle icy roads compared to the Midwest or Northeast.



To mitigate disruptions, logistics companies are turning to established winter preparedness strategies. According to logistics provider WSI, a key tactic is to pre-position critical inventory in distribution points less prone to weather slowdowns.

The company also emphasizes testing contingency plans through “what if” scenarios, such as a warehouse losing power or a key carrier halting service, and auditing facility readiness by stocking safety supplies like ice melt and ensuring backup generators are functional.

Another logistics firm, Capstone Logistics, highlights the importance of building a strong contingency plan that identifies alternate routes and establishes flexible scheduling protocols. Capstone notes the necessity of ensuring equipment and drivers are winter-ready, with trucks equipped with winter tires, chains, and emergency kits.

Proactive communication is also central to navigating disruptions. In a post on its website, Melton Logistics stresses the importance of alerting shippers early, providing updated ETAs as conditions change, and setting realistic expectations to maintain trust. The company also suggests that partnering with regional and local carriers provides flexibility, as they offer local expertise on terrain and weather patterns.

Technology is a critical tool for resilience. Real-time visibility through Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) allows for quick rerouting and load balancing to move goods away from inclement weather, another point emphasized by WSI.

Capstone Logistics similarly advises leveraging load-tracking software and predictive analytics to anticipate storms and proactively reroute freight.



