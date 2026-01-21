Winter storm set to hammer U.S. transportation networks

As a potent winter storm barrels toward the central and eastern United States from January 23-25, 2026, freight carriers, shippers, and supply chain managers are bracing for widespread disruptions. Forecast models from the National Weather Service indicate heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain, and ice accumulations across more than 30 states, from the Southern Plains through the Mid-South, Mid-Atlantic, and into the Northeast. This clash of Arctic air and Gulf moisture could paralyze key transportation corridors, repeating recent weather extremes that have already tightened capacity and inflated spot rates in the freight market.

In recent years, repeated Nor’easters in New England, and widespread ice storms in Texas have distorted trucking capacity and shipping schedules, spiking spot rates and tender rejection rates.

The storm’s projected path threatens critical infrastructure, including major interstate highways like I-20 and I-85, vital for automotive and pharmaceutical supply chains. Freezing rain and ice could lead to downed trees, power lines, and road closures, halting trucking operations and extending transit times by 24-48 hours or more. In the Midwest and South, ice on rivers like the Mississippi and Illinois may slow barge traffic, compounding delays for grain and bulk commodities already affected by earlier winter events. Rail lines, particularly BNSF’s routes in the Northwest and Midwest, face risks from flooding and snow, potentially disrupting intermodal freight flows to export terminals.

(WeatherOptics risk management data in SONAR showing risk to supply chain infrastructure. Map: SONAR. To learn more about SONAR, click here.)