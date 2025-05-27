70-unit Illinois carrier files for bankruptcy protection

An Illinois carrier with 70 power units recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

AZA Transportation listed assets of between $100,001 and $500,000 on its bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois. It is based in Mount Prospect, which is in Cook County, the same county as Chicago. The company listed liabilities of $500,000 to $1 million.

The bankruptcy was filed May 14.

Of the 20 largest creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing, the largest combined claim is from Keystone Equipment Finance Corp. based in West Hartford, Connecticut. It has three separate claims totaling $82,905.