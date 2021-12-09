  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
American ShipperNet Zero CarbonNewsShippingSustainability

A vision at sea: Maersk’s methanol-powered vessels taking shape

Dual-fuel container vessels designed to carry 16,000 TEUs

Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerThursday, December 9, 2021
1 minute read
Maersk released images for its dual fuel methanol-powered vessels.
(Image: A.P. Moeller - Maersk)

A.P. Møller – Maersk entered an agreement with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in August to build eight large dual-fuel container vessels, powered by carbon-neutral methanol or very low sulfur fuel oil. 

Now Maersk has released a computer-generated image and video of what the vessels will look like.

Read: Maersk enters agreement for 8 methanol-powered vessels

The container ships will feature forward accommodation that is separate from the funnel, which Maersk says should improve port efficiency. The reduced footprint of the funnel and its side location are designed to increase capacity.

The HHI-constructed vessels will have nominal capacity to haul approximately 16,000 twenty-foot equivalent units. The container ships will replace older vessels as part of the company’s fleet renewal program, Maersk said. 

(Video: Maersk)

Once all eight vessels are deployed, they are expected to save 1 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually and improve energy efficiency by 20% per container transported, compared to the industry average.

The dual-fuel capability will make up 10%-15% of the total cost of each vessel, according to Maersk, but it will also give the shipping giant more flexibility if the supply of carbon-neutral methanol is limited.

Read: E-methanol: Missing piece to shipping’s decarbonization puzzle?

Maersk said the first vessel should be operational by the first quarter of 2024. The agreement with HHI includes an option to provide Maersk with four additional methanol-powered vessels in 2025.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

Maersk throws its weight behind unicorn electrofuels company

Maersk invests in bio-methanol production company WasteFuel

Crowley commits to ‘bold’ emissions, sustainability targets

Green shipping corridors to come out of COP26

Tags
Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerThursday, December 9, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa is a staff writer at FreightWaves, covering sustainability news in the freight and supply chain industry, from low-carbon fuels to social sustainability, emissions & more. She graduated from Iowa State University with a double major in Marketing and Environmental Studies. She is passionate about all things environmental and enjoys outdoor activities such as skiing, ultimate frisbee, hiking, and soccer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.