Air Canada to restart operations as flight attendants end strike

Air Canada will gradually resume operations after reaching a tentative settlement with unionized flight attendants on a new contract, ending a work stoppage that forced the airline to halt flights for three days, both sides announced on Tuesday.

The agreement, overseen by a federal mediator, means the airline’s 10,000 flight attendants will immediately return to work at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge. Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees must still ratify the agreement.

Air Canada (TSX: AC) said the first flights are scheduled to begin Tuesday evening, but advised that a return to full, regular service may require seven-to-10 days as aircraft and crew are out of position within the global network. During the restart process, some flights will be cancelled until the schedule is stabilized.

The resumption of service is welcome news for cargo customers, who face shipping delays or headache finding alternative transportation to avoid disruptions to their supply chains. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses had welcomed government intervention, saying a shutdown of the airline would interrupt delivery of needed supplies and cause financial harm. Air Canada has continued to operate its six Boeing 767-300 freighters during the strike, but with a modified schedule.