All eyes on Los Angeles with tariff impact looming

Chart of the Week: Outbound Loaded Rail Container Volume International and domestic – Los Angeles, Outbound Tender Volume Index – Los Angeles, Ontario SONAR: ORAILINTL.LAX, ORAILDOML.LAX, OTVI.LAX, OTVI.ONT

Intermodal demand out of the Los Angeles market continues to show strong annual growth, gaining share from the struggling truckload sector. As the primary U.S. gateway for goods arriving from Asia, Los Angeles is expected to be the first region where the effects of new tariffs will become evident. While there have been no structural changes in domestic freight patterns originating from this region so far, that is expected to shift in the coming weeks. So, what should we be watching for, and what can we learn from the current data?

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, handle the largest share of container imports in the U.S., processing approximately 32% of the total volume. The port complexes of New York and New Jersey rank second, with about 15%.

As a result, the Los Angeles area has become one of the largest warehousing hubs in the country and, consequently, the largest outbound transportation market. By analyzing both intermodal container volumes on the rail and truckload demand, we gain insight into how tariffs may affect broader transportation trends and consumer demand across the U.S.



