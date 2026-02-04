Allstates WorldCargo acquires customs broker Promptus

Allstates WorldCargo announced it has acquired fellow freight forwarder Promptus for an undisclosed sum.

Miramar, FL-based Promptus is a 3PL focused on the Latin America, Asia, Europe and Caribbean trade lanes. The deal gives Allstates WorldCargo an in-house customs brokerage business, allowing it to provide customs clearance and compliance services to customers.

“With our strong domestic coverage, this acquisition positions us to provide seamless solutions for global customers to access our coast-to-coast U.S. network, while having greater control over customs brokerage services, improving coordination, visibility, and overall service reliability,” said Allstates President and CEO Kendra Tanner in a news release.

The Promptus team will be integrated into Allstates WorldCargo’s U.S. operations.