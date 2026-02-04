Allstates WorldCargo acquires customs broker Promptus

Allstates WorldCargo announced it has acquired fellow freight forwarder Promptus for an undisclosed sum.
Miramar, FL-based Promptus is a 3PL focused on the Latin America, Asia, Europe and Caribbean trade lanes. The deal gives Allstates WorldCargo an in-house customs brokerage business, allowing it to provide customs clearance and compliance services to customers.
“With our strong domestic coverage, this acquisition positions us to provide seamless solutions for global customers to access our coast-to-coast U.S. network, while having greater control over customs brokerage services, improving coordination, visibility, and overall service reliability,” said Allstates President and CEO Kendra Tanner in a news release.
The Promptus team will be integrated into Allstates WorldCargo’s U.S. operations.
Orlando, Florida-based Allstates WorldCargo is an air and ocean freight forwarder that also provides warehousing and ground transportation. It operates over 25 locations across the U.S.
“Combining our customs brokerage expertise with Allstates WorldCargo’s logistics network creates a more complete solution for customers operating in the Miami market and beyond,” said Julio Desangles, a Promptus founder.
Allstates acquired Marietta, Georgia-based freight forwarder Saturn Freight Systems last year.