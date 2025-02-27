Freight forwarder Allstates WorldCargo expands footprint with latest acquisition

Allstates WorldCargo announced Thursday that it has acquired fellow freight forwarder Saturn Freight Systems for an undisclosed sum.

Marietta, Georgia-based Saturn Freight Systems specializes in time-sensitive logistics and transportation services out of 27 locations, most of which are in the eastern U.S. The company’s customer base includes several Fortune 500 companies in the information technology, medical and printing verticals. It also specializes in trade show shipping.

“This acquisition not only reflects our growth strategy but also allows us to leverage Saturn’s expertise and resources to deliver even greater value to our customers, said Allstates President and CEO Kendra Tanner in a news release. “Together, we will enhance our service capabilities and provide more comprehensive logistics solutions.”

Saturn will continue to operate under its own name with its current team remaining in place.