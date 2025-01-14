Alpha Augmented Services secures $2M to optimize international shipping

Alpha Augmented Services, a logistics optimization software provider, recently secured roughly $2 million in private investment aimed at driving growth and expanding its customer base.
“The investment comes at a time when the venture capital environment for startups remains challenging,” Joachim Paech, chief administrative officer for Alpha Augmented Services, told FreightWaves in an interview. “Many promising companies are struggling to secure funding, which makes this achievement even more significant.”
Alpha Augmented Services is a startup co-founded in 2022 by CEO Massimo Rossetti and Paech. The firm is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with a global footprint supporting customers in all major markets.
The company leverages AI to optimize logistics processes, including packaging and shipping, for enterprises of all sizes and across primary modes of transportation, including, air, ocean and road.
“The investors include a prominent European entrepreneur often referred to as ‘Germany’s Warren Buffet,’ and an established logistics veteran from Asia, both of whom recognized Alpha’s potential to transform the logistics sector,” Paech said. “These investments validate the scalability of Alpha’s platform across important markets and underscore confidence in its ability to deliver measurable results to customers.”
According to Paech and Rossetti, these recent investments will support the company’s growth and geographic expansion.
“The funding will build out Alpha’s commercial and operations teams and accelerate advancements in our logistics optimization technology,” Paech said. “This is a pivotal step in meeting the evolving needs of our customers worldwide.”
Alpha Augmented Services also recently won a $10,000 cash prize from the International Air Cargo Association as the recipient of its 2024 Air Cargo Sustainability Award in the startup category.
“Alpha’s AI platform uses existing data to quantify, simulate and automate critical logistics decisions, including pallet optimization, containerization and load sequencing, to reduce dependence on manual processes and enhance scalability using advanced technology,” Rossetti said in an interview. “This ensures shipments minimize costs, meet safety standards and reduce environmental impact.”
In December, Alpha Augmented Services completed the Google for Startups Accelerator in Europe: Climate Change. Over the course of the 10-week program, representatives from Alpha participated in in-person and virtual activities with Google designed for startups that are leveraging technology to combat climate change.
Rossetti said that cost and carbon footprint reduction will dominate supply chain priorities in 2025 and beyond.
“With freight costs rising and sustainability demands growing, we provide practical solutions to simplify operations, maximize resource utilization and advance sustainability objectives,” he said.