Alpha Augmented Services secures $2M to optimize international shipping

Alpha Augmented Services, a logistics optimization software provider, recently secured roughly $2 million in private investment aimed at driving growth and expanding its customer base.

“The investment comes at a time when the venture capital environment for startups remains challenging,” Joachim Paech, chief administrative officer for Alpha Augmented Services, told FreightWaves in an interview. “Many promising companies are struggling to secure funding, which makes this achievement even more significant.”

Alpha Augmented Services is a startup co-founded in 2022 by CEO Massimo Rossetti and Paech. The firm is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with a global footprint supporting customers in all major markets.

The company leverages AI to optimize logistics processes, including packaging and shipping, for enterprises of all sizes and across primary modes of transportation, including, air, ocean and road.



